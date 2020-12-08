'Big decisions' ahead after Loons' season ends up with startling thud

“It’s not an excuse, but late on we were sort of running on empty a little bit,” Heath said. “When you do that, you concede space ... We never really gave ourselves a little bit of rest.”

Heath’s major substitution move sent Kei Kamara for Finlay. Hassani Dotson replaced starting right back Romain Metanire in the first half after Metanire sustained what Heath suspected after the game might be a torn hamstring.

‘A cruel game’

Seattle advanced to its fourth MLS Cup final in the last five seasons, thanks to such a dramatic comeback. The Sounders won it in 2016 and 2019.

“Football is a cruel game,” Heath said. “We’ve all been on the receiving end at some stage and we’ve been on the side where it’s you that gets the goals. They somehow always seem to find a way. It’s in their DNA here. Congratulations to them.”

Seattle advances to play Columbus in Saturday’s MLS Cup. The Loons are due to return for preseason training by late January already, time to think about an opportunity that got away.

Midfielder Marlon Hairston Tuesday on Twitter wrote “still in shock from last night. Can’t believe we let that one get away from us.” He also praised his team for overcoming adversity and exceeding expectations.

“Guys will look back on their career and hopefully they don’t regret it,” Finlay said. “It could be for some guys the last time they get this far in their career. That’s the tough part about this whole situation. It’s small margins.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0