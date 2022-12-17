Tags
Police video footage shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs and ignoring their commands …
A winter storm roaring across the Northern Plains is setting records in Bismarck.
A Bismarck man who authorities allege abandoned home improvement projects after being paid is banned from doing business in North Dakota.
A winter storm remained entrenched over the Northern Plains on Thursday, with yet another wave of snow crossing North Dakota, this time accomp…
A jury has ruled in favor of a Bismarck restaurant sued by a federal civil rights agency and a woman who claimed she was wrongly fired due to …
The Bismarck region could see more than a foot of snow from a storm system barreling into the Plains, and potentially get a coating of ice bef…
Mandan police arrested a woman they say handed her daughter a jar containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop near the city’s high school.
What one weather forecasting agency is calling a potentially "monstrous" storm system could bring a second early season blizzard to North Dako…
A massive storm crossing the country is creating weather hazards ranging from tornadoes in the Southern Plains to blizzard conditions in the N…
A Williston man in prison for a shooting incident in Bismarck now faces accusations he made video calls and sent 1,000 texts of a sexual nature to a teenage girl.
