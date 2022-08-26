 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

I am Beetlejuice. I am pretty shy right now, but am coming out of my shell. I will be ready... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

North Dakota oilfield spill estimate grows to 1.4 million gallons; cleanup could take more than a year

North Dakota oilfield spill estimate grows to 1.4 million gallons; cleanup could take more than a year

North Dakota regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest of the state. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday that New York-based Hess Corp. reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons. But he says the spill now appears to be at least 100 times that size. It wasn't immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene  to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill. Rockman said it was unknown if any drinking water sources were threatened, or how much land was affected.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News