Beasley fits Wolves' system

"I told him just relax, brother, get back to acting," Malik said. "Get back to yourself. I'll make sure I handle my business and put in the extra work. … That's just the love we have in our family, to sacrifice for each other."

But Michael knew the passion required to make it in basketball, because before he became an actor, he played professionally overseas. So Michael would wake Malik up early in the morning and run him through workouts. It got to the point that Malik became so addicted to those workouts he was waking Michael up.

"Once I got to 10th grade and summer time, it was a different mind-set. I started to fall in love with the game myself," Malik said. "I started going to the gym myself. I started waking him up instead of him waking me up."

In high school, Michael would tell him what he had to do to be successful in college. The same went when Malik was at Florida State trying to get into the NBA. Before they knew it, Malik was a first-round draft pick in 2016.

"There was one time we were in the gym and he was just shooting free throws and I was like, you're really going to make it," Michael Beasley said. "It wasn't anything that happened. I just said, 'You were going to make it.'"

The next step