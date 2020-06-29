Bates, prospect compared to LeBron, commits to Michigan State

They know it’s at least a possibility, especially if the NCAA’s rules on name, image and likeness allow for Bates to play after signing a seven-figure contract with, say, Nike.

Bates is no ordinary five-star prospect. He is a generational talent. The best high school prospect since LeBron James. The best Michigan prospect since Chris Webber, maybe even Magic Johnson. Though his game is nothing like theirs.

The Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln star has a chance to be something new, which is rare. He has been compared to Kevin Durant. And in frame (they are both thin) and skill (they both shoot and handle), this is true. Yet even Durant didn’t shoot and handle the ball like Bates does at this age -- he is 16.

It’s hard to overstate the kind of skill Bates possesses. At 6-foot-9, he dribbles like a point guard and shoots like … Steph Curry? Well, maybe not yet. But his quick release, his unlimited range, his consistency remind of the Golden State star.

If he gets to that level of shooting, it’s hard to imagine. Even if he only ends up shooting like Ray Allen, that is still a different kind of player.

And if you talk to coaches who’ve recruited him, the skill isn’t the first thing that grabs their attention. His competitiveness is Kobe-like, they say. Or even, Jordan-like.