Barber III dies at 38

Marion Barber III, a former University of Minnesota and NFL running back, was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.
Barber, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears during his NFL career, was 38. His birthday is June 10.
Police were responding to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment. The cause of death is unknown.
Barber was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007, leading the Cowboys with 975 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”