Bally Sports North announced a 153-game broadcast schedule for the upcoming Twins season, even as its parent company experiences financial turbulence.

The remaining nine games will be broadcast nationally, with five games on Fox National, three on AppleTV+ and one on Peacock. For the sixth time in franchise history, all 162 games will be televised.

Dick Bremer will be behind the microphone for his 40th season and will be joined by four former Twins: Justin Morneau, Roy Smalley, LaTroy Hawkins and Glen Perkins.

Diamond Sports Group LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates the Regional Sports Networks, announced a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last week to try to eliminate over $8 billion in outstanding debt.

“DSG will continue broadcasting games and connecting fans across the country with the sports and teams they love,” CEO David Preschlack said in a release. “We look forward to working constructively with our team and league partners and all DSG stakeholders throughout this process and beyond.”

The Twins have one year remaining on their deal with Bally Sports.

While the company introduced Bally Sports+, a streaming service last year that is available to subscribers for $19.99 a month, Twins games are currently not available through that service.

“The Twins will continue to work with Bally Sports North and Major League Baseball to make games available to as many fans as possible, and that includes streaming options,” said Dustin Morse, the Twins’ vice president for communications.