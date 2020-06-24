Baldelli, Twins ready to go

The next biggest change is adopting the DH in both leagues. It’s bound to be added to the next collective bargaining agreement, anyway.

The next biggest change -- at least we’re digging into baseball stuff again -- is that extra-innings will start with a runner on second base. It’s been experimented with in the minors but will be unleashed during this short season. It will not be used in the postseason. And if the runner scores it will be an unearned run for the pitcher.

A long delay

The Twins worked out the morning of March 12 before a spring training home game against Baltimore. That game was never played. The Orioles never made it to the park. The Twins finished their workout, held a meeting and called it a day.

Three days, and more meetings, later, the Twins broke camp as MLB shut everything down. That was when the deadly COVID-19 virus began to devastate economies as well as the sports world. Teammates split up not knowing when they would see each other in person again.

Many players went to their homes to wait until it was safe to play again. Several, like Baldelli, Mike Kepler and Mitch Garver, elected to come to the Twin Cities.