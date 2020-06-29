Williston Basin Petroleum Conference adding virtual features

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers of the 2020 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck later this summer are adding virtual features to the 28th annual event.

The conference Sept. 1-3 at the Bismarck Event Center will include the traditional live and in-person presentations and trade show. But it also will have virtual options that will enable exhibitors and speakers to reach a wider audience through means such as livestreams and enhanced online exhibitor profiles.

The features will enable virtual attendees to watch presentations remotely and interact with exhibitors online, according to the North Dakota Petroleum Council. New features include:

Speakers and panels will be livestreamed.

Attendees can be matched with both virtual and in-person participants via a new conference app and Online Event Center, with availability starting in August.

Exhibitors can build an online profile where both virtual and in-person attendees can view details about products and services and arrange meetings.

The conference is held every year, alternating between Bismarck and Regina, Saskatchewan. This year's conference had been scheduled May 19-21, but with at least 2,500 people and 300 exhibitors expected, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.