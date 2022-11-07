Williams County landfill close to accepting radioactive oilfield waste

A landfill north of Williston is one step closer to being the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste after North Dakota regulators issued a final permit and radioactive materials license.

Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, has obtained a $1.125 million bond that enables it to dispose of up to 25,000 tons of radioactive oilfield waste each year at its 13-mile Corner landfill following final approval from the state Department of Environmental Quality.

“If something did go awry for any reason, the state would have the funds to initiate cleanup of the site ... that’s backstop protection for the state and the community,” Kurt Rhea, radiation safety officer for Secure Energy Services, told the Tribune.

The radiation level of the waste -- which is known as technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material or TENORM -- can't exceed 50 picocuries per gram. The facility is limited to accepting no more than 3,000 tons of radioactive waste per month.

"For context, there’s a landfill in Colorado that will accept 12,200 picocuries per gram in the landfill," Rhea said. "North Dakota, the highest threshold that can be accepted is 50 picocuries per gram. So it’s a fraction of what other landfills are allowed to take, and that just gives the regulators and the public assurance that we’re not putting nuclear waste in the ground and endangering people."

The company has completed ground monitoring but still needs to conduct some baseline monitoring before it can accept the radioactive waste, according to Rhea. Baseline monitoring is establishing what the existing air quality is at the site before the landfill accepts TENORM, Rhea said, adding that it's a "frame of reference" for landfill personnel to monitor the air quality when they begin operations.

“There will be some other preliminary work that will happen before any loads would actually come into the landfill,” Rhea said. “... Because we have not accepted TENORM at the landfill up until now, it will … help verify that there’s no impact to the environment, no impact to groundwater and no impact to the air.”

The radioactive material will be placed at least 10 feet below ground and covered with a 5-foot cover made of clay and other soils capable of sustaining vegetation. Equipment will be installed at all four sides of the landfill to monitor air quality, Rhea said.

“It’s going to be a great operation, but they are still taking some of these due diligence steps to make sure that they’re fully ready to accept that and make sure that they’re in full compliance with all of the regulatory requirements,” he said.

Rhea did not give a specific date for when Secure Energy Services will begin accepting waste. Training for landfill staff will be required, he said.

The facility would be the second location in North Dakota to accept radioactive oilfield waste, but the first landfill. A well in McKenzie County began operating last year. There, the waste is combined with saltwater from the oilfield and injected deep underground for permanent storage.

Nearly 100,000 tons of radioactive material is produced each year in North Dakota, and before the well near Watford City launched operations, most of that waste was trucked from the oilfields to disposal facilities in other states -- mainly to a landfill near Glendive, Montana. Rhea said that like the well, the landfill will help reduce truck traffic.

The Williams County Commission approved permit amendments last year to advance the plans of Secure Energy Services and WISCO, another landfill operator. DEQ is waiting for WISCO to submit revised applications for a landfill permit modification and radioactive materials license, according to David Stradinger, manager of the state’s radiation control program.