Whiting proposes expansion of oil conditioning facility

Whiting Oil and Gas plans to expand an oil conditioning facility in Mountrail County to accommodate climbing production.

The company seeks approval from the North Dakota Public Service Commission to expand its Robinson Lake Oil Conditioning Facility 8 miles northeast of New Town. The expanded facility would handle up to 65,000 barrels per day of oil, a 20,000-barrel increase over its current capacity, according to an application Whiting filed with the PSC. The oil, once conditioned, would then be taken by pipeline to market.

"Commodity prices have supported an increase in the crude production in the basin and in particular on wells and acreage dedicated to the Robinson Lake Oil Gathering system," the company said in its application. "Due to this increase, and in anticipation of future volume growth, the need has arisen for additional oil conditioning capacity on Whiting's system."

Whiting operates just the one oil gathering system in North Dakota and plans to continue development in the area, known as the Sanish Field, spokeswoman Ashley McNamee said.

Oil production statewide has climbed to 1.52 million barrels per day, 140,000 barrels higher than a year ago.