While oil patch slows, Bakken businesses look for ways to stay afloat

His company helped haul away smaller parts such as drill pipe from well pads while much of the rest of their work slowed.

One day last week, just three of his 30 workers were called out into the field on jobs while the rest tried to stay productive doing housekeeping work and cleaning trucks in the Williston shop. Normally, every worker is out, working a 10- to 15-hour shift.

Lately, what little work they have consists of using cranes to help producers idle wells.

Each well has a valve that must be shut off if it’s to stop producing oil until prices improve. The equipment usually is rented, but producers want to change it out to install their own so they no longer have to pay the bill each month, Ostrand said.

“A lot of the work we’re doing is the measures these companies are taking to put everything in an extended dormant status, to reduce any kind of overhead they have going forward,” he said.

Work has slowed for others in the Bakken, including at Watford City-based Sentry, a company of 100 that does design, engineering, manufacturing and installation work for the oil and gas industry, as well as for industrial plants and commercial building projects.