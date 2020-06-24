Trucking company accused of illegally dumping oilfield waste

A trucking company accused of illegal dumping in the North Dakota oil patch could be facing up to $2 million in fines, according to an administrative complaint filed by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The complaint filed last month is the latest step in a chain of enforcement actions against Utah-based SBT Trucking. State officials say the company initially was cooperative but has since become unresponsive.

The Williston Herald contacted SBT for comment. The Bismarck Tribune also requested comment but got no reply.

The complaint says Dunn County landowner Shane Dolezal on June 10, 2018, witnessed an SBT employee dumping liquid oilfield waste from an SBT truck onto the landowner's property while parked on a well pad owned and operated by Marathon Oil Co. The landowner reported what he’d seen to Environmental Quality, and a state inspector went to the site the next day along with SBT officials, an SBT consultant, Marathon Oil personnel and the landowner.

During the inspection, an SBT official said that 100 barrels, or 4,200 gallons, of produced water had been intentionally released from the truck onto the landowner’s property, the state's complaint alleges. Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals.

The spill migrated through a coal seam into groundwater, according to the state. SBT excavated the soil down to the coal vein, and a company consultant began pumping the contaminated water out. However, SBT discontinued remediation in May 2019 and has not responded to requests to resume, the state says.

Five charges are listed in the complaint: unpermitted discharge, polluting state waters, violating water quality standards, unpermitted waste hauling and improper disposal of waste. The state proposes a total fine of $2 million.

SBT driver George Baker Jr., of Ponderay, Idaho, was charged with violating rules and regulations of the state Industrial Commision, a felony. He pleaded guilty in October 2018 and was ordered to spend three years on probation and pay nearly $502,000 in restitution. As of Tuesday he had paid about $9,500, according to court documents.

