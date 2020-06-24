Trucking company accused of illegally dumping oilfield waste

The complaint says Dunn County landowner Shane Dolezal on June 10, 2018, witnessed an SBT employee dumping liquid oilfield waste from an SBT truck onto the landowner's property while parked on a well pad owned and operated by Marathon Oil Co. The landowner reported what he’d seen to Environmental Quality, and a state inspector went to the site the next day along with SBT officials, an SBT consultant, Marathon Oil personnel and the landowner.