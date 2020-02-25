'Treated' brine spills at Williams County saltwater disposal site

Saltwater treated with hydrochloric acid and sodium bicarbonate spilled at a Williams County disposal site on Monday, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported.

The agency on Tuesday said that 2,500 barrels of the fluid spilled, which is equal to 105,000 gallons. The treated brine spilled as the result of a leak from a valve and piping connection, according to the division. All 2,500 barrels stayed on-site and have been recovered, the state said.

The incident occurred 5 miles southwest of Tioga at a saltwater disposal site operated by Bosque Disposal System.

Brine is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. In this case, the brine had been treated with hydrochloric acid to dissolve some of the salts before it was to be injected underground for permanent storage, said Katie Haarsager, spokeswoman for the Oil and Gas Division. Sodium bicarbonate, which is more commonly known as baking soda, was used to neutralize hazardous odors from the acid in case anyone were to inhale them, she said.

A state inspector has visited the site of the spill and will monitor any additional cleanup, according to the state.

