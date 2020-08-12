State wades into tribal lawsuit over disputed minerals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of North Dakota is wading into a lawsuit over lakebed minerals filed last month by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

State officials seek to intervene in the tribe's legal challenge concerning minerals under Lake Sakakawea within the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

MHA Nation, which condemned the state’s effort to intervene this week, is suing in federal court over a decision the U.S. Department of the Interior issued in May concluding that the state is the legal owner of the submerged property.

The tribe argues that the decision “purports to give away” its trust property to the state, in conflict with more than 80 years of precedent recognizing that the federal government holds the minerals in trust for the tribe.

The tribe is suing the federal government -- not North Dakota -- but the state wants to intervene because it claims title to the surface and mineral estate of the property, according to court documents.

“Three governments have an interest in adjudicating title to the bed of the river -- the Tribe, North Dakota, and the United States,” the state says in its filings. “All three should be allowed to participate in that adjudication.”