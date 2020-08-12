State wades into tribal lawsuit over disputed minerals

The state of North Dakota is wading into a lawsuit over lakebed minerals filed last month by the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.
State officials seek to intervene in the tribe's legal challenge concerning minerals under Lake Sakakawea within the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
MHA Nation, which condemned the state’s effort to intervene this week, is suing in federal court over a decision the U.S. Department of the Interior issued in May concluding that the state is the legal owner of the submerged property.
The tribe argues that the decision “purports to give away” its trust property to the state, in conflict with more than 80 years of precedent recognizing that the federal government holds the minerals in trust for the tribe.
The tribe is suing the federal government -- not North Dakota -- but the state wants to intervene because it claims title to the surface and mineral estate of the property, according to court documents.
“Three governments have an interest in adjudicating title to the bed of the river -- the Tribe, North Dakota, and the United States,” the state says in its filings. “All three should be allowed to participate in that adjudication.”
Both MHA Nation and the state have issued leases some of the same mineral acreage under Lake Sakakawea.
The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands has issued 255 leases covering 18,523 acres that are now in dispute. Royalties and bonuses owed to the state under lease agreements have not been paid as a result, and the money is being held by oil producers or it’s been set aside into an escrow account, according to a declaration by David Shipman, director of minerals management with the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands.
Both the state and tribe say they are entitled to significant amounts of oil and gas revenue from development in the disputed area -- potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.
The state, in arguing why it should be allowed to intervene, contends that its interests in the dispute may differ from those of the federal government.
MHA Nation says the state lost a similar claim to the property in 1979 in a decision decided by an Interior Department board.
“Now, having successfully lobbied DOI to overturn its own longstanding precedent, state officials are doubling down on their greed-based property grab from the MHA Nation,” the tribe said in a statement this week after the state filed its motion to intervene.
MHA Chairman Mark Fox said the tribe “has a long history of standing up to deception, greed and broken promises.”
“Since before our original treaties, the Missouri Riverbed within what’s left of our Reservation has belonged to the MHA Nation,” he said in the statement. “Again and again, over the decades, the DOI has expressly acknowledged that the Missouri Riverbed and the minerals beneath it have legally belonged to the MHA Nation within the Fort Berthold Reservation.”
Further written arguments on whether the state should be allowed to intervene are due to the court later this month.
