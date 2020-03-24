State to revive waivers to extend duration of idled wells amid low oil prices

As low prices cause oil producers to put the brakes on activity in the Bakken, state regulators on Tuesday directed the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division to move forward with a policy giving greater flexibility to companies seeking to temporarily idle wells.

The division still needs to hash out details in the coming days, but it plans to revive a policy in place from 2015 to 2017 allowing oil producers to obtain waivers so that a well can stay inactive for longer than a year. The state otherwise requires that if a well has not produced any oil for one year, a producer must either permanently plug the well or begin operating it again.

The policy would apply when the price of West Texas Intermediate, a grade of oil considered the U.S. pricing benchmark, falls below $50 per barrel, North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the Industrial Commission on Tuesday. That price has stayed in the $20 to $30 range over the past week after dropping from above $60 at the start of 2020.

North Dakota oil is worth even less because it must be transported to market by pipeline or train, which costs several dollars per barrel.

“Today, a North Dakota Bakken producer is getting somewhere between $13 and $18 a barrel,” Helms said.