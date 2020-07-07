State officials worry Dakota Access shutdown could 'cripple' the Bakken

Kringstad said he anticipates a shutdown would force more oil to be hauled out of state by trains, leading to transportation expenses at least several dollars per barrel more than the cost of shipping oil through Dakota Access. Shipping a barrel of oil through the pipeline ranges from about $6 to $8, depending on contract terms, according to figures provided by Kringstad.

Officials worry the impacts on pricing could lead to an exodus from the Bakken as the oil industry opts to focus on places such as the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, one of the North Dakota oil patch’s biggest competitors.

“Operators are going to shift their capital to other places where this limitation doesn’t exist, or this risk doesn’t exist, and that shift could become permanent,” State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told the commission.

Kringstad envisioned that oil will be diverted onto other pipelines if Dakota Access shuts down, as there is space on “just about every pipeline system in the region” given the recent downturn.

But those pipelines will reach capacity, and the oil industry will need to resort to rail transportation, he said.