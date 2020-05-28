State mineral royalties expected to take a hit

“As we were talking through the valuation process, the topic of shut-ins came up,” President Joel Brown said, referring to the vast number of wells idled in recent months during the pandemic.

The projections were based in part on the natural drop in production expected from an oil well. A well is most productive when it is new, with its oil output declining over time amid a drop in reservoir pressure.

On Thursday, just 10 rigs were drilling for oil in North Dakota, down from the mid-50s in early March. Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the land board, said just one hydraulic fracturing crew is operating in North Dakota, coming in after an initial drilling is completed to bring the well online.

“There’s essentially no new production going on, so we are riding this decline curve down,” he said.

The state estimates that producers have idled more than 7,000 of the 16,000 wells active in North Dakota earlier this year because they are uneconomic to operate while oil prices are low. Officials say oil production has fallen from nearly 1.5 million barrels per day at the start of the year to below 1 million barrels per day.