State issues letters to collect millions in unpaid gas royalties

The department estimates it’s owed tens of millions of dollars from underpaid royalties. An exact figure of what the department hopes to collect is unavailable and depends on the amount of penalties and interest, Smith said. The money benefits higher education institutions and K-12 schools via trusts under the control of the land board.

Ness takes issue with the nature of the land board’s deliberations over the royalty dispute.

“No one was able to provide any input or comments because it was all behind closed doors,” he said.

Smith said the board discussed the issue in executive session because of the litigation surrounding it. After the Supreme Court issued its ruling, the case returned to a lower court judge for further interpretation. Plus, she said, officials involved in the matter “are fully aware we could have additional litigation brought to the board.”

Another lawsuit brought against the state by Continental Resources over oil and gas royalties is still active. Smith said it was important that the department move forward in collecting the underpaid royalties despite the ongoing litigation because that suit could be pending for years.