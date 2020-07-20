Standing Rock seeks to keep Dakota Access shutdown order in place

The Corps said in a filing last week that Boasberg’s order “shuts down a vital element of the Nation’s energy infrastructure” and does little to protect the tribes, “who are not likely to be harmed by continued operations,” given safety measures in place to prevent spills.

The Corps said that the judge “assumed” revoking the permit “meant that the pipeline must be shut down” and should have given the agency discrepancy to make the decision. The agency said that removing the permit would constitute an “encroachment” on federal property, at which point the Corps would undergo a process to determine what happens next. The outcome could range from requiring the removal of the pipe to authorizing its continued placement on Corps property along the river.

The Corps also cites concerns echoed by many North Dakota officials that shutting down Dakota Access would send ripple effects throughout the Bakken oil patch and result in a “sharp blow” to state revenues.

The tribes, as they have argued before, say that “claims of economic ‘devastation’ are gravely overstated.”

Dakota Access has operated for three years, pumping oil from North Dakota to Illinois. It has a capacity to carry 570,000 barrels per day of oil. That amount is equal to more than half the state’s current estimated daily oil output, and about 40% of the state’s oil production before the coronavirus pandemic hit and caused a downturn in the petroleum industry.

