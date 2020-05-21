Standing Rock, Corps at odds over whether to shut down Dakota Access during review

The agency granted an easement in 2017 allowing the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River just north of the tribe’s reservation. The Corps said in a court filing last month that if the permit is revoked, that portion of the pipeline “would constitute an encroachment on federal land,” prompting the Corps to consider “whether corrective measures, such as removal, are required.”

“Disruptions from removal could include, among other things, creating the ‘extreme waste’ of dismantling and rebuilding the Pipeline,” the Corps said.

The agency added that removing or temporarily shutting down the line could lead to more construction work and cause more oil to be carried out of state by rail or truck, “transportation methods that entail both greater risk of spills and greater air pollution than pipeline transport.”

The Corps called it “highly likely” that the agency will be able to substantiate its past permitting decisions after conducting the environmental review.

Pipeline operator Energy Transfer maintains that the pipeline is safe and said in its own court filing that the tribes “are exceedingly unlikely to suffer any harm if DAPL continues operating” while the study is underway.