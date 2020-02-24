Spill reported at saltwater disposal well near New Town

A tank leak is blamed for a spill at a saltwater disposal well in Mountrail County.

Goodnight Midstream reported to the state Oil and Gas Division that 830 barrels of brine and 60 barrels of oil spilled on Thursday at the Fladeland SWD 1 saltwater disposal well, operated by Fladeland 1 SWD LLC about 8 miles northeast of New Town.

The amount is equal to 2,500 gallons of oil and nearly 35,000 gallons of brine, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes up alongside oil and gas at well sites. It’s typically injected back underground at disposal wells for permanent storage. When it spills and is not contained to a well pad, it can render farmland infertile.

The spilled brine and oil at the Fladeland well was contained on site, and nearly all of it had been cleaned up at the time it was reported, according to the Oil and Gas Division. A state inspector has been to the site and will monitor additional cleanup.

