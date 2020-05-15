Some initial signs of recovery for the Bakken, but regulator warns more volatility could surface

Recent developments within the oil industry are sending “a lot of mixed signals” as crude prices slowly creep back up, according to the state's top oil regulator, who also is concerned about a potential lack of energy workers to get the Bakken pumping more oil again down the road.
As State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms spoke at his monthly press briefing Friday, the futures price for West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, hovered just under $30 per barrel. The lifting of lockdown restrictions by some states in recent weeks has helped bolster the price after it experienced two months of extreme volatility, including one day when it turned negative.
“That still is not a healthy oil price,” Helms said.
Still, some of his field inspectors have noted that producers are beginning to restart a few of the 7,000 wells idled during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s possible, he said, that at $30 per barrel, production from existing wells could be profitable, even if drilling new wells is not. The number of rigs drilling for oil in North Dakota fell to 12 on Friday, down from 56 earlier this spring before the oil industry took a downturn amid the pandemic, which halted travel globally and sent demand for oil plummeting.
Helms said he anticipates the state could bottom out with a rig count in the single digits.
Meanwhile, oil is filling up storage tanks across the country. Based on the latest models Helms has viewed, he doesn’t anticipate the supply of oil balancing out with demand until the end of the year.
“We could see volatility over the next few weeks,” he said.
That volatility could materialize as soon as next week when the June oil futures contract expires for West Texas Intermediate. The expiration of the May contract last month is when prices spiraled downward into negative territory.
Amid the downturn, unemployment in the Bakken has swelled as companies lay off or furlough workers. Helms said 25 hydraulic fracturing crews were active in the state before the pandemic. Now, just one is working.
He anticipates that finding oilfield workers to help restart production will be “a serious issue” in the months ahead.
“The labor force will largely have left the industry,” he said. “Unless North Dakota gets a jump on other shale plays in terms of a restart, people will likely not be in North Dakota anymore.”
He added that it will be particularly tough to attract people to North Dakota in harsh winter months if, by then, oil prices are high enough to sustain more robust production.
In the meantime, officials are considering using federal coronavirus relief aid -- or other sources of funding -- for several oil-related programs that could help employ energy workers. Much of the work is being coordinated through the Bakken Restart Task Force, a collaboration of state agencies.
The Department of Environmental Quality, for example, is contemplating creating a program that could replace as many as 37,000 thief hatches, a component of oil tanks where methane sometimes leaks, Helms said. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. New technology exists to better trap the methane inside the tanks, Helms said.
The state also is considering issuing low-interest loans to help companies pay for restarting idled wells. The process of bringing a single well back online can cost up to $50,000, Helms said.
He added that the North Dakota Emergency Commission earlier this week authorized spending $33 million to plug nonproducing oil wells that companies have abandoned. Helms estimates that as many as 550 wells could be candidates but said he would have a better feel after hearing from oil producers at a hearing slated for Wednesday.
Ahead of the hearing, oil companies and mineral owners, among others, have submitted dozens of comments. State officials are asking for feedback on whether to classify oil produced at low prices as a “waste,” which could have implications for oil leases and other contracts. Many of the comments focus on whether the state should impose production limits, something that last occurred in the 1950s and 1960s.
Latest production figures
Officials released the latest oil and gas production data for North Dakota on Friday, reflecting oil production in March.
The state’s daily oil production fell slightly to 1.43 million barrels per day, down about 23,000 barrels per day from February.
The number does not appear to reflect the dramatic downturn the oil industry took this spring.
“We’re pretty solidly convinced we’re below 1 million barrels per day,” Helms said of today’s production situation.
Natural gas production rose slightly in March to 3.13 billion cubic feet per day, up 16 million cubic feet per day from February. The percentage of gas captured held steady at 87%, which is 1 percentage point shy of the state’s flaring target. The state has long been out of compliance with its flaring goal as it’s waited for more pipelines and processing infrastructure to come online.
Many new facilities have started up in recent months, and officials expect to be back within the state target soon, particularly as producers idle oil wells because of low prices.
“Things should be improving here at least in the near term,” said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
