Some initial signs of recovery for the Bakken, but regulator warns more volatility could surface

In the meantime, officials are considering using federal coronavirus relief aid -- or other sources of funding -- for several oil-related programs that could help employ energy workers. Much of the work is being coordinated through the Bakken Restart Task Force, a collaboration of state agencies.

The Department of Environmental Quality, for example, is contemplating creating a program that could replace as many as 37,000 thief hatches, a component of oil tanks where methane sometimes leaks, Helms said. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. New technology exists to better trap the methane inside the tanks, Helms said.

The state also is considering issuing low-interest loans to help companies pay for restarting idled wells. The process of bringing a single well back online can cost up to $50,000, Helms said.

He added that the North Dakota Emergency Commission earlier this week authorized spending $33 million to plug nonproducing oil wells that companies have abandoned. Helms estimates that as many as 550 wells could be candidates but said he would have a better feel after hearing from oil producers at a hearing slated for Wednesday.