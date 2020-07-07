Saltwater spill reported in McKenzie County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials on Tuesday reported a saltwater spill at a well site in McKenzie County.

The spill at the facility owned by Zavanna occurred Saturday and primarily involved brine, which is highly saturated saltwater that comes to the earth's surface during the oil production process. Zavanna reported to the state that 250 barrels of the fluid spilled, which is equal to 10,500 gallons. The company also said three barrels of oil, or 126 gallons, spilled.

The liquids were contained to the well site, known as User 1-28 and located about 7 miles northeast of Alexander, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division. Most of the fluid has been recovered. A state inspector will continue to monitor cleanup, the division said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2