Russia-OPEC deal 'a big first step' toward Bakken recovery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A representative of North Dakota’s oil industry called the agreement reached this weekend between Russia and OPEC to curb oil production “a big first step” toward recovery for the Bakken.

"We are eager for the country to get past this and restore some type of demand,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

While demand for diesel continues as semi trucks and trains transport goods across the country and farmers ready their fields this spring, it continues to stay low for gasoline and jet fuel as travel is curtailed worldwide to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Bakken oil is refined into all three of those products, Ness said.

Many in the Bakken were eagerly anticipating the deal that emerged Sunday between 23 nations, including Russia and OPEC countries, to hold back a combined 9.7 million barrels per day of oil. The negotiations began late last week to address the global oversupply of oil amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A cut of that size represents about 10% of the amount of oil produced worldwide each day. That alone is not enough to offset the drop in oil demand, but production cuts are expected in other nations too, including the United States.