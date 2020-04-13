Russia-OPEC deal 'a big first step' toward Bakken recovery

A representative of North Dakota’s oil industry called the agreement reached this weekend between Russia and OPEC to curb oil production “a big first step” toward recovery for the Bakken.
"We are eager for the country to get past this and restore some type of demand,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
While demand for diesel continues as semi trucks and trains transport goods across the country and farmers ready their fields this spring, it continues to stay low for gasoline and jet fuel as travel is curtailed worldwide to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Bakken oil is refined into all three of those products, Ness said.
Many in the Bakken were eagerly anticipating the deal that emerged Sunday between 23 nations, including Russia and OPEC countries, to hold back a combined 9.7 million barrels per day of oil. The negotiations began late last week to address the global oversupply of oil amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A cut of that size represents about 10% of the amount of oil produced worldwide each day. That alone is not enough to offset the drop in oil demand, but production cuts are expected in other nations too, including the United States.
The nature of the cuts in the United States is unclear, though President Donald Trump, who participated in the negotiations with Russia and OPEC, has said the country will take part.
Ness anticipates that the market will determine oil production declines in the United States.
The price of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, has fallen from over $60 per barrel at the start of 2020 into the $20s, too low for oil producers to break even. Even after the Russia-OPEC deal finalized, oil continued to trade in the low-$20s Monday.
“We’re seeing more wells shut in every day,” Ness said. “You can see the number of drilling rigs in the United States dropping, and you’re going to see production dropping.”
Already, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division estimates that producers have temporarily idled enough wells to halt the production of 175,000 barrels per day of oil. The most recent production figures for the state, which reflect January data, show that North Dakota produces 1.43 million barrels of oil per day. The division is poised to release new production data on Tuesday.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in North Dakota has fallen to 36, a drop of 20 over the past four weeks, according to state data.
A similar trend is occurring in shale plays outside the Bakken, including in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Texas regulators met Monday to hear from oil producers on whether the state should officially impose cuts. A few companies have pushed for such a step.
In North Dakota, regulators have only ever instated production caps in the 1950s soon after oil was first discovered in the state, according to the Oil and Gas Division.
Ness said state-imposed cuts are something “we would certainly prefer not to see happen” at this point in North Dakota.
State officials have taken several recent steps giving the oil industry greater flexibility to operate while oil prices are low, he said. The Oil and Gas Division revived a waiver policy allowing wells to be idled for longer than a year before they must either start producing again or be plugged permanently. And the Board of University and School Lands is accepting applications to shut in wells without breaking a state lease.
“I think that removed an economic barrier for the industry,” Ness said. “I suspect you may see producers make those decisions on their own.”
Members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation also welcomed the Russia-OPEC deal.
The agreement brings to an end the monthlong price war between Russia and OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, which had formed an alliance the past few years to hold back production so as not to further add to a glut of oil following the 2015 price collapse. The alliance fell apart in early March when the two countries could not agree on terms to extend the cuts, and they separately decided to ramp up production, a move that further sent the price spiraling downward amid the pandemic.
Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven had been active in pushing for a resolution through calls and other communication with the White House and Saudi officials.
Cramer, in a statement Sunday, thanked Trump and U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, calling the deal “unprecedented.”
“Without it, the United States could have lost its energy dominance along with the security and thousands of good-paying jobs it brings,” he said. “We know this fight isn’t over. We have to make sure these countries hold up their end of the deal, and we will be watching every step of the way.”
Hoeven echoed his remarks.
“This is a welcome step toward providing stability in the global energy markets and helping our domestic oil and gas producers to weather the economic challenges from COVID-19,” he said in a statement.
He added that other actions are still needed “to maintain our energy security,” including opening the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a series of oil storage caverns in several Gulf states, to purchases of American oil.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
