Regulators OK gas plant, pipeline projects in the Bakken

“If we’re going to make these transitions, we have to have facilities like this processing the natural gas that’s produced so it can be used for those types of purposes,” she said.

Fedorchak said the pipeline allows for "another off-ramp" for more Bakken gas, as it will be carried on the Alliance Pipeline toward Chicago. A lot of gas produced in the Bakken is carried out of state on the Northern Border Pipeline, which is seeking approval from the federal government to enact stricter limits on the gas it transports, effectively requiring more processing before the gas is ready to go into the line. The Alliance Pipeline does not have such a requirement, allowing facilities without the ability to further process gas, such as the County Line plant, to still get its gas to market, Fedorchak said.