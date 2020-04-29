Regulators OK expansion of Mountrail County oil conditioning facility

Whiting Oil and Gas is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late March amid the downturn in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Whiting spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about whether the company's plans for the oil conditioning facility expansion have changed as a result of the bankruptcy or downturn in the oil industry.

Whiting, in its application to the PSC filed in November, said it sought to expand the facility because high oil prices at the time had boosted oil production from wells in the area.