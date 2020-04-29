Regulators OK expansion of Mountrail County oil conditioning facility

The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved the expansion of an oil conditioning facility north of New Town on Wednesday.
The Mountrail County facility, owned by Whiting Oil and Gas, already processes up to 45,000 barrels per day of oil. Under the expansion, the facility will handle as much as 65,000 barrels per day.
It's the first such project the PSC has permitted. The commission has jurisdiction over facilities with a capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day or greater.
Most oil undergoes a conditioning process at the well pad as soon as it is extracted from underground. In other cases, conditioning occurs at centralized facilities, such as the one Whiting operates.
The oil must be processed so that its vapor pressure level does not exceed 13.7 pounds per square inch before it can be transported by pipeline, train or truck. North Dakota's limit of 13.7 psi is based on a national standard for stable crude of 14.7 psi and builds in 1 psi as a margin of error. That limit has been the subject of controversy among environmentalists and rail safety advocates following fiery oil train derailments.
Whiting Oil and Gas is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late March amid the downturn in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic.
A Whiting spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about whether the company's plans for the oil conditioning facility expansion have changed as a result of the bankruptcy or downturn in the oil industry.
Whiting, in its application to the PSC filed in November, said it sought to expand the facility because high oil prices at the time had boosted oil production from wells in the area.
