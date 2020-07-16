Radioactive waste landfill developers file complaint in Montana

A North Dakota-based disposal company hoping to develop a landfill in Montana's Richland County that would accept radioactive waste is taking legal action against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, claiming the government agency failed to meet its own deadline in reviewing the company’s application.

A petition for the court to order the department to approve, or make a determination on the company’s license application, was filed on Monday in Helena, according to the Billings Gazette.

The disposal company, Yellowstone Disposal LLC, intends to dispose of hazardous waste, including a specific type of radioactive waste called TENORM, or technologically enhanced naturally occurring radioactive material, said Todd Erickson, the corporate development officer for JMAC Energy Services, Yellowstone Disposal’s parent company.

Naturally occurring radioactive materials become concentrated in certain oil and gas industry processes and produce TENORM, which can be harmful to human health.

Only one Montana landfill, 30 miles northwest of Glendive, accepts TENORM. Five others have been approved by the DEQ to do so, including Republic Services landfills in Missoula County and Cascade County.

Yellowstone Disposal would be the sixth landfill capable of disposing of TENORM if approved.