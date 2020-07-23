Radioactive oil waste study recommends uniform permitting; slurry wells a hot topic

The facilities, proposed by KT Enterprises and Waste Management of North Dakota, would be located near each other in McKenzie County east of Watford City. The companies propose to grind up the radioactive waste into small particles and mix it with saltwater into a slurry to inject underground. No such facilities exist in the state, but they have been used to dispose of waste elsewhere in the country, including along Alaska’s North Slope.

“The slurry well aspect has a lot of appeal,” said Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, who has been in touch with lawmakers and regulators in Montana to coordinate efforts on radioactive waste disposal.

Bogar did not have specific data on the economics of the wells but agreed they show potential in the Bakken, particularly for waste that has a higher level of radioactivity. The state’s 50 picocurie-per-gram limit would not automatically apply to the wells, and their cap would depend on the terms of their state permit.

Assuming material falls within the state’s 50 picocurie-per-gram limit, however, “I can say pretty confidently that landfill disposal would be cheaper,” Bogar said.