Questions about Garden Creek spill linger for Oneok as it pursues pipeline

North Dakota Public Service Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus had one big question for Oneok during a public hearing in Williston on a pipeline that would serve Hess Corp.’s Tioga gas plant.
That question related to the 2015 spill of natural gas liquids at the Garden Creek processing plant in McKenzie County.
Kroshus said he understood that the company is proposing a pipeline, and that the Garden Creek leak occurred at a gas processing facility.
Oneok Operations Engineer Blake Holland read a prepared statement that sounded similar to one the company released after news media reported last year that the Garden Creek leak had been much larger than the 10 gallons the company initially reported.
“We are committed to upholding our reputation as a safe environmental responder,” the statement began.
It went on to attribute the leak to hairline cracks in the pipeline at the facility but did not detail how or why the leak occurred, nor what particular steps have been taken to assure such an incident doesn't happen again.
“Was it just a bad patch of pipe?” Kroshus pressed Holland after the statement was read.
“I don’t have the answer to the root cause of the hairline cracks,” Holland said.
Kroshus said after the meeting that “I was hopeful that they would have something we could convey to the public and incorporate into the testimony that would have at least given me a higher level of confidence.”
“I would have felt a little bit better if they had something that extended beyond just a written statement,” he said.
Other than unanswered questions about the Garden Creek spill, testimony for the Bakken pipeline was detailed and well-prepared, Kroshus said.
“It’s a good application, a solid application,” he said. “We still have to review some of the components and still have some additional work when we get back to Bismarck, but overall, they presented well.”