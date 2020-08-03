PSC to hold hearing on Williams County pipelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday for a project involving two pipelines that will connect to OE2 North's Bill Sanderson Gas Processing Plant in Williams County.

The company is proposing two pipelines that will extend from the facility slated to go in 15 miles west of Williston. They eventually will hook up to other pipelines.

One of the proposed lines, with a length of 1.3 miles and a capacity of 80,000 barrels per day, is to carry natural gas liquids. The other is for residue gas, with a capacity of 250 million cubic feet per day and a length of 4.7 miles. The project is expected to cost $6 million.

The hearing will start at 8 a.m. and be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. People can listen online at https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or by calling 1-888-585-9008 and entering room code 259-316-322.

People wishing to testify by phone during the hearing can call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. They should submit any documents or photographs they plan to reference by emailing ndpsc@nd.gov.

Written testimony can be submitted Aug. 6-13 by emailing ndpsc@nd.gov or sending mail to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, N.D. 58505.

