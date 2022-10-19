Produced water spill reported near Williston

More than 96,000 gallons of produced water spilled from a pipeline on a well pad Saturday about 6 miles west of Williston, with an unknown amount entering a containment pond next to the well pad.

Grayson Mill Operating LLC reported the incident to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. DEQ personnel continue to inspect the site and monitor the investigation and cleanup.

The initial report from Grayson indicates 2,305 barrels, or 96,810 gallons, of produced water released when a vehicle struck equipment. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. A barrel is equal to 42 gallons.