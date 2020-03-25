Produced water spill in Billings County impacts rangeland

The spill of 6,300 gallons of produced water on a well pad in Billings County impacted rangeland.

The incident occurred about 11 miles southwest of Belfield on Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Well pad operator Scout Energy Management LLC reported it the next day.

Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. Scout Energy Management estimated the spill at 150 barrels and cited valve failure as the cause.

State officials are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

