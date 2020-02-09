Power cooperatives embroiled in dispute stemming from money woes at synfuels plant

Upper Missouri, in a statement, said it "values each of its members but disputes the claims McKenzie has made in the state court lawsuit."

"Upper Missouri is fully engaged in both the state court litigation and at FERC and looks forward to continuing to perform its role in providing electricity to the region in cooperation with its power suppliers and valued members," the co-op said.

In its lawsuit, McKenzie claims that the other co-ops’ actions have caused and will continue to cause it millions of dollars in damages, and it seeks an unspecified amount of compensation. It also wants the court to set aside Basin’s alleged decision to raise rates due to losses at the synfuels plant and prevent the co-op from including those costs in its future rates. Furthermore, McKenzie wants Basin to “divest” the Dakota Gasification Co. by selling it or shutting it down.

Not all distribution co-ops, which are known as “Class C” members of Basin, are on board with McKenzie’s legal and regulatory challenges.

“I would think most Class C members of Basin Electric Cooperative do not agree with McKenzie Electric’s statements,” said Randy Hauck, general manager of Verendrye Electric Cooperative in the north-central part of the state.