Pompeo to speak in Bismarck at oil conference

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck next month.
“We are excited to welcome Secretary Pompeo to WBPC this year. He has an energy background and understands the important role our domestic energy industry plays in supporting our national security,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, which is hosting the conference. “We look forward to hearing an encouraging message about the value of American energy to the world.”
President Donald Trump selected Pompeo to serve as the United States' top diplomat in 2018.
Pompeo will speak on the last day of the conference, May 13. Each conference attendee will receive a ticket to his speech. Members of the public interested in attending should email ndpc@ndoil.org.
