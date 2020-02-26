Oneok announces expansions of new natural gas liquids pipeline, processing plant

Oneok plans to expand its new natural gas liquids pipeline that runs from the Bakken to Kansas, and it also intends to add onto a new processing facility.

The company’s Elk Creek Pipeline started operating in December. It can transport up to 240,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, such as ethane, propane and butane that are removed from the raw gas that comes up in wells alongside oil. Under certain temperatures and pressures, those components exist in liquid form.

Now Oneok seeks to add 10 pump stations along the line in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas to boost its capacity to 400,000 barrels per day. The company, which announced the expansion this week, estimates the upgrades will cost $305 million. Oneok plans to start transporting more natural gas liquids via the pipeline in early 2021 and ramp up to the line's full capacity by the third quarter of the year.

“That expansion will be necessary in order to keep pace with growth,” said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

North Dakota processes just over 600,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, and that figure is expected to increase in the years ahead, he said.