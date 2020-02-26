Oneok announces expansions of new natural gas liquids pipeline, processing plant

Oneok plans to expand its new natural gas liquids pipeline that runs from the Bakken to Kansas, and it also intends to add onto a new processing facility.
The company’s Elk Creek Pipeline started operating in December. It can transport up to 240,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, such as ethane, propane and butane that are removed from the raw gas that comes up in wells alongside oil. Under certain temperatures and pressures, those components exist in liquid form.
Now Oneok seeks to add 10 pump stations along the line in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas to boost its capacity to 400,000 barrels per day. The company, which announced the expansion this week, estimates the upgrades will cost $305 million. Oneok plans to start transporting more natural gas liquids via the pipeline in early 2021 and ramp up to the line's full capacity by the third quarter of the year.
“That expansion will be necessary in order to keep pace with growth,” said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.
North Dakota processes just over 600,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, and that figure is expected to increase in the years ahead, he said.
The Elk Creek Pipeline begins in Richland County in eastern Montana and runs for 900 miles to Kansas. It does not cross through North Dakota, although it carries natural gas liquids from the state that it receives via other pipelines. Once those liquids arrive at their end destination, the various components are further separated so they can be used to manufacture plastics or to make cooking fuel, to name a few applications.
You have free articles remaining.
Oneok says its North Dakota projects are meant to reduce natural gas flaring.
“Additional natural gas processing and NGL takeaway capacity is needed to further support natural gas capture targets in the state,” spokesman Brad Borror said.
The latest figures available show that North Dakota oil producers capture 84% of the gas extracted via wells, and they burn off the rest in flares. The state is not meeting its 88% gas-capture target, which is poised to increase to 91% in November. The oil patch has been hamstrung by a lack of processing plants and pipelines to accommodate all the gas produced in the Bakken.
From 2017 until the latter part of 2019, North Dakota produced more gas than it had the ability to handle at processing facilities and more than it had room for on pipelines, Kringstad said.
“There was definitely a need for the industry to catch up,” he said.
A number of new processing plants and pipelines began operating over the past six months. With the completion of Oneok’s Demicks Lake II processing plant in January in McKenzie County, facilities statewide can process up to 3.36 billion cubic feet of gas each day, Kringstad said. If they all were to run at full capacity, they could handle all the gas North Dakota produces, which is 3.06 billion cubic feet per day. New plants need time to ramp up to full capacity, and other factors such as outages and lack of pipelines connecting wells to the plants can affect operations.
Oneok has another processing plant expansion in the works at its Bear Creek facility in Dunn County, and it announced this week that it would expand its Demicks Lake capacity by another 200 million cubic feet per day. The company plans to complete the $305-million Demicks Lake expansion by the third quarter of 2021.
Kringstad’s projections show that gas production in North Dakota is likely to exceed processing capacity again by 2023, even given construction underway on new plants and announcements of future projects. The state will need more plants and pipelines to handle gas production in the years ahead, he said.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.