Oilfield spill reported in McKenzie County

State environmental officials on Thursday reported a spill of emulsion -- a mix of oil, saltwater and natural gas -- at a well site 3 miles west of Watford City.

Newfield Production Co. estimates 413 barrels or about 17,000 gallons of the fluid spilled on its well pad, located in McKenzie County. The wind blew an unknown quantity into pastureland, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. The company reported the spill Wednesday.

The department said the spill occurred in the flowline that connects the wellhead to the treater, which separates out the various components of the fluid. The spill's cause is not known.

State inspectors will continue to monitor cleanup, Environmental Quality said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

