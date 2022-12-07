 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oilfield pipeline spill in Williams County impacts farmland

Spill

A spill of 292 barrels of propylene glycol and produced water that occurred Monday during a pipeline pressure test impacted farmland about 2 miles north of Ray in northwestern North Dakota's Williams County.   

Hess Corp. reported the incident to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. DEQ personnel continue to inspect the site and monitor the cleanup.

Propylene glycol is used as an antifreeze during pressure testing. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. A barrel is equal to 42 gallons.

The initial report from Hess indicates 186 barrels, or 7,812 gallons, of propylene glycol and 106 barrels, or 4,452 gallons, of produced water was released from the Goliath produced water gathering system. The impacts of the spill appear to be confined to a cultivated field, the report reads.  

Vacuum trucks were dispatched to the site to begin cleanup, with additional equipment arriving later to assist the remediation process. The report estimates the cleanup will take until the end of the month.

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

