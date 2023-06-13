Produced water and crude oil spilled as a result of tank overflows near Stanley in northwestern North Dakota's Mountrail County on Friday, according to state environmental officials.

State agencies were informed of the leak on a well pad operated by Stephens Williston LLC on the same day that it occurred. The leak caused the spill of 170 barrels or 7,140 gallons of produced water and the same amount of crude oil. A combination of about 140 barrels or 5,880 gallons of the two liquids spilled onto surrounding pasture land. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals.

Production at the well has been halted and the affected areas have been contained, according to the spill report on file with the state. There is not yet an estimated date of cleanup or waste disposal, according to the report.

The site is being inspected by state officials who will monitor remediation efforts as well as an ongoing investigation, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said.