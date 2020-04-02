Oil spills at McKenzie County well site

×
A tank at an oil well site in McKenzie County leaked Wednesday, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division.
The oil spill at the well, which is operated by Petro-Hunt, was contained within dikes surrounding the well site, the division said. The company reported that 250 barrels or 10,500 gallons leaked at the site about 10 miles north of Keene.
The division said a state inspector has visited the site and will monitor cleanup.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
AMY R. SISK
Energy Reporter
