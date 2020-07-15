Oil spill in Billings County contaminates rangeland

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

An oil spill at a well pad in Billings County that was attributed to human error contaminated rangeland, the state Department of Environmental Quality says.

Scout Energy Management LLC notified the agency Wednesday about the Tuesday spill of 180 barrels of crude, which is about 7,560 gallons. It happened at a well pad about 8 miles northeast of Fairfield, and was blamed on an open valve on a recirculation pump.