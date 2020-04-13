Oil producers Marathon, Continental announce cuts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marathon Oil will take hydraulic fracturing "holidays" and Continental Resources will further cut crude oil production in North Dakota.

The new cuts were announced last week amid both a price war between OPEC and Russia and the continuing coronavirus pandemic. While the price war came to an end over the weekend when Russia and OPEC agreed to new production cuts, low demand continues. More than a quarter of the world's oil demand has evaporated amid stay-home orders and other steps to curtail the spread of the virus.

Continental said in a statement that it will reduce crude oil production by roughly 30%, instead of just the 5% it had announced in mid-March.

In March, Continental had said it would cut capital expenditures by 55%, dropping its capital budget to $1.2 billion. The company was expected to operate three rigs in the Bakken and four in Oklahoma, and undergo a 5% crude oil production drop.