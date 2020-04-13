Oil producers Marathon, Continental announce cuts

Marathon Oil will take hydraulic fracturing "holidays" and Continental Resources will further cut crude oil production in North Dakota.
The new cuts were announced last week amid both a price war between OPEC and Russia and the continuing coronavirus pandemic. While the price war came to an end over the weekend when Russia and OPEC agreed to new production cuts, low demand continues. More than a quarter of the world's oil demand has evaporated amid stay-home orders and other steps to curtail the spread of the virus.
Continental said in a statement that it will reduce crude oil production by roughly 30%, instead of just the 5% it had announced in mid-March.
In March, Continental had said it would cut capital expenditures by 55%, dropping its capital budget to $1.2 billion. The company was expected to operate three rigs in the Bakken and four in Oklahoma, and undergo a 5% crude oil production drop.
“Continental will continue to take decisive action to maximize cash flow generation, accomplish cost savings initiatives, and prioritize the strength of our balance sheet,” Continental’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Berry said. “Global crude and product demand is estimated to have been impacted by 30 percent due to COVID-19. Accordingly, we are reducing our production for April and May 2020 in a similar range.”
Marathon, meanwhile, is revising its capital spending budget to $1.3 billion or less, a reduction of $1.1 billion from initial 2020 guidance. That is 50% below its spending for 2019.
In mid-March, the company had announced a 30% or $500 million reduction in its planned spending, completely cutting its drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma.
Now it will also suspend drilling in the Northern Delaware, an oil-rich basin in New Mexico and Texas. In the Bakken, it will continue to “optimize” development plans, and likewise the Eagle Ford shale play. Then it will shift to “a lower and more continuous drilling and completion” plan for the second half of 2020 in those plays.
“Against a highly volatile and uncertain environment, these decisive actions are designed first and foremost to protect our balance sheet and our hard earned financial strength,” Marathon Oil Chairman, President, and CEO Lee Tillman said in a statement.
Both companies plan to release additional details of their revised plans for 2020 in their next earnings calls.
