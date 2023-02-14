North Dakota regulators say an explosion and fire in the western oil patch that seriously injured a man also spilled nearly 14,000 gallons of produced water.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Travis Ashcraft, 40, who family says is recovering in a Twin Cities hospital.

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a saltwater disposal site just north of Alexander along U.S. Highway 85 in McKenzie County, according to Williston Fire Department Assistant Chief Corey Johnson. The Williston and Alexander fire departments responded. The cause of the incident was not immediately determined.

The site is operated by Houston-based Select Energy Services, according to Johnson. The company did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

A spill report the company filed with the state Department of Mineral Resources cites "improper offloading." A GoFundMe page started by Ashcraft's sister, Brianna Rhodes, states Ashcraft "was unloading his truck when there was a huge explosion where a tank exploded, and he was severely burned."

Ashcraft has burns on his hands, face, and knees, and is likely to need several skin grafting surgeries, according to Rhodes. He was awake and talking on Monday.

The spill at the site was contained to a paved area, according to Mineral Resources. The company estimated 13,860 gallons of produced water spilled. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals. State officials will continue to monitor the investigation and cleanup.