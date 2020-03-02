Oil patch communities gear up for better census count of booming population

Their reasons might range from ensuring federal funds return to the region for better roads to enticing more businesses to the area, “if you want a place to go out and buy supper or buy your essential products while you’re here,” Best said.

While oil-related companies are no strangers to the population boom in western North Dakota, other businesses such as franchises or brands with a national presence often rely on census numbers in making decisions about where to open new locations, said Rachel Richter Lordemann, president of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Having accurate data is really important for our region as we try to recruit those businesses into our community,” she said. “It is hard to convey our population size or our entire region’s when we are just relying on those old numbers.”

Census promoters want workers to know that they should be counted where they spend more than half their time, not where various forms of identification might list their residency.

“It doesn’t matter what your driver’s license says, what your hunting license says or whether or not you’re related to the people you live with,” Harriman said. “It’s everyone in your household and where you live and sleep the most.”