Oil patch communities gear up for better census count of booming population

It’s no secret that western North Dakota communities like Williston and Watford City have grown significantly amid the shale oil boom, but the population increase is not reflected in their official census counts.
The most recent counts, taken in 2010, have determined how much federal funding circles back to those communities for roads, social services and other programs over the past 10 years. North Dakota officials estimate that each uncounted person accounts for a loss of $19,000 in federal funds over the course of the following decade.
Community leaders in the oil patch hope to get a count as close to accurate as possible on the next census, which begins this month.
“It’s really important to our local communities for people to participate in the census because these numbers have a 10-year impact, and there are no go-backs,” said Lindsey Harriman, co-chair of the Williams County Complete Count Committee. “We don’t get to update these numbers halfway through. We want to make sure we get it right this time.”
The 2010 census put the official count for Williams County at 22,398 people, which Harriman suspects was lower than the county’s actual population at the time. The oil boom had just taken off.
Back then and for years to come, oil workers lived in a hodgepodge of housing, including hotels, apartments, campsites, recreational vehicle parks and crew camps. They often worked for several weeks straight followed by a week or two off, at which point many returned temporarily to other states they considered home. Oil patch housing is more regulated now, but those factors still make it tough to accurately gauge the region’s population.
Nevertheless, officials estimate that Williams County has more than 47,000 residents today, Harriman said. It’s a similar story in McKenzie County, where the 2010 census count was 6,360 people. Officials there put today’s population at around 27,000, said Vawnita Best, co-chairwoman of the McKenzie County Complete Count Committee.
For months, those two committees and others around the state have been organizing to promote the census. They rely on funds from a variety of sources, from state and local dollars to donations and in-kind contributions.
The committees have held events with community partners to encourage participation, and they often meet with businesses to speak about the importance of getting a full count in North Dakota to “help them understand that if they have transient workers or people new to the area, that they count in the census,” Harriman said.
In McKenzie County, people who buy popcorn at the Roughrider Center or at the show hall might notice that the bag it comes in is census-themed. The same goes for residents getting their caffeine or pizza fix -- they might notice a census-related sticker on coffee sleeves and pizza boxes at local businesses.
“There are 25,000 stickers floating around right now,” Best said.
On top of that, residents might soon notice digital ads in their social media feeds that feature oilfield residents talking about why they will fill out the census in North Dakota.
Their reasons might range from ensuring federal funds return to the region for better roads to enticing more businesses to the area, “if you want a place to go out and buy supper or buy your essential products while you’re here,” Best said.
While oil-related companies are no strangers to the population boom in western North Dakota, other businesses such as franchises or brands with a national presence often rely on census numbers in making decisions about where to open new locations, said Rachel Richter Lordemann, president of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Having accurate data is really important for our region as we try to recruit those businesses into our community,” she said. “It is hard to convey our population size or our entire region’s when we are just relying on those old numbers.”
Census promoters want workers to know that they should be counted where they spend more than half their time, not where various forms of identification might list their residency.
“It doesn’t matter what your driver’s license says, what your hunting license says or whether or not you’re related to the people you live with,” Harriman said. “It’s everyone in your household and where you live and sleep the most.”
Some families will need to split where they are counted in the census. A spouse working most of the time in the Bakken would be counted in North Dakota, while the rest of his or her family that lives elsewhere would be counted in their home state, Best said.
A common concern centers around confidentiality. Census data is private, and the U.S. Census Bureau cannot share a person's information with other government agencies, Harriman said. So if a resident is living with nine people packed into an apartment meant for four, the bureau cannot inform the landlord of the violation and have those people evicted, she said.
“The results are safe and secure and protected by federal law,” she said.
This is the first year people can complete the census online, although it will be mailed to North Dakotans as well. The first date a person can fill out the census is March 12.
Anyone who does not complete the census in a timely manner can expect a knock on the door from one of 1,500 census workers hired statewide. The census should take about 10 minutes to complete, Best said.
The complete count committees have been working to recruit census workers. Best said that in McKenzie County, the jobs run from April through July and pay $21 per hour. Work schedules are flexible and tend to take up 20 to 30 hours per week.
One place committees have found luck recruiting workers is at schools, both the employees and high school seniors.
“They’ll roll right from school into their summer work as a census taker,” Best said. “We’ve had quite a few teachers step up to the plate.”
All told, oil patch communities are making a far greater effort to promote the census to residents this time around, compared to 2010.
"We will reach them," Best said. "We just hope they're compelled to respond."
