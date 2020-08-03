Oil field spill reported in Stark County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brine and oil leaked from a saltwater disposal well northwest of Dickinson, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported Monday.

A tank overflow on Friday caused 380 barrels or 15,960 gallons of brine to spill, as well as 76 barrels or 3,192 gallons of oil, the state said. Most of the fluid has been recovered.

The incident occurred at the Dickinson-Heath-Sand Unit 23 well, which is operated by Scout Energy Management.

The state says its inspectors will continue to monitor cleanup.



