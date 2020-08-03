You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oil field spill reported in Stark County

Oil field spill reported in Stark County

{{featured_button_text}}

Brine and oil leaked from a saltwater disposal well northwest of Dickinson, the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division reported Monday.

A tank overflow on Friday caused 380 barrels or 15,960 gallons of brine to spill, as well as 76 barrels or 3,192 gallons of oil, the state said. Most of the fluid has been recovered.

The incident occurred at the Dickinson-Heath-Sand Unit 23 well, which is operated by Scout Energy Management.

The state says its inspectors will continue to monitor cleanup.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Game Plan Comes Together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News