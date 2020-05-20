Oil companies, mineral owners weigh in on whether state should impose production limits

The state has enacted such limits before during the 1950s in the early days of the North Dakota oil industry when there was only a small demand for oil from the state. There were no pipelines to carry crude to market, so it had to be taken to refineries by train, Helms said. The startup of the Mandan refinery helped alleviate the need for production quotas, which were lifted in 1965.

In recent weeks, regulators in Texas and Oklahoma have entertained imposing production limits, something OPEC has done in recent years to try to prop up crude prices as its nations compete with oil from U.S. shale plays like the Bakken. Texas nixed the prospect of production cuts earlier this month.

May, so far, has experienced higher oil prices than April with demand climbing as states lift pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading for around $33 per barrel during Wednesday’s hearing.

“We’re hoping that the worst may be past us,” said Dean Foreman, chief economist for the American Petroleum Institute.