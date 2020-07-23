Oil, ag, municipal groups wade into legal fight to keep Dakota Access operating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the developer of the Dakota Access Pipeline and a government permitting agency make their case to a panel of federal appeals judges to keep the line operational, 14 groups representing oil, agriculture, business and municipal interests have waded into the legal battle.

The groups don’t want to see the pipeline shut down, as a lower court judge ordered in early July. They have filed briefs with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit outlining the impact of a shutdown on those they represent.

“Shutting down DAPL will cause widespread and likely long-lasting economic and social damage to the communities and people of western North Dakota,” wrote the Western Dakota Energy Association, a group representing counties, cities and school districts in oil- and coal-producing parts of North Dakota.

The association said the schools and local governments it represents depend on oil tax revenue, which is down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group expects revenue to drop further if the pipeline shuts down, as state officials estimate the value of Bakken crude would take another $5-per-barrel hit on top of already-depressed prices.