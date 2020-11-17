North Dakota's daily oil output expected to have hit plateau at 1.2M barrels

State leaders have directed $16 million in federal coronavirus relief aid toward offsetting the cost of fracking wells, which is expected to keep production from falling steeply in future months. Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting sand, chemicals and water down a well at a high pressure to crack rock and release oil.

Oil companies can receive a reimbursement up to $400,000 for the cost of water acquisition and disposal to frack wells that have been newly drilled but are sitting idle. Helms said the state has received 96 applications to use the money and has approved 60 so far. Regulators anticipate the money will go toward 80 wells, which must be fracked before the end of the year to be eligible.

The pending change in presidential administrations is prompting some new activity in the Bakken. President-elect Joe Biden said on the campaign trail that he will ban fracking on federal lands, which he could do by prohibiting federal oil permitting or leasing. Slightly less than half of North Dakota’s drilling units contain federal minerals.

Producers are applying for federal permits, even though the price of oil is low, in an attempt to secure them before a potential ban, Helms said. He also attributed a small jump in the state’s rig count to the potential for a ban.

