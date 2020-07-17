North Dakota shatters previous record oil drop as pandemic hits industry hard

Separately, on Thursday, a federal judge shot down the administration’s effort to weaken an Obama-era regulation targeting leaks of methane from oil and gas wells on public land. Helms said the rule could lessen natural gas flaring on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation as companies idle wells to comply.

State officials believe the decline in oil production brought on by the pandemic has bottomed out. They estimate that production today is around 1 million barrels per day, but they will not have official data for July for another two months.

Still, that’s a far cry from the state’s all-time high of 1.5 million barrels per day, a level reached just last November.

When oil prices are low, producers tend to idle some wells to stop producing oil while waiting for the economics to improve. The number of inactive wells that produced zero barrels of oil nearly tripled to 6,100 from April to May, according to state data.

Helms estimates another 2,500 wells are running at a bare minimum -- just an hour a day or one day a week -- to keep their mechanics functioning while riding out the price collapse. Combined, those numbers indicate that more than half the wells active in the state before the pandemic have essentially stopped operating.