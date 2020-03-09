North Dakota's oil industry hopes for only 'a blip' as prices collapse

“Now you’re looking down at somewhere in the range of 40% to 50%,” Ness said. “The best-case scenario is we’ve got to hope for a blip.”

It’s unclear how long the volatility will last and at what level prices will stabilize.

Regardless, many in North Dakota will watch these events closely. Various facets of the state’s economy hinge on oil production, including jobs and tax revenue.

Meanwhile, oil companies will evaluate their own plans amid the uncertainty.

“It will have a dramatic impact if it continues,” Ness said.

Unless prices rise within the next two months, production and activity in North Dakota's oil fields will likely be affected, Helms said in a statement. It took two years for prices to fully recover when the industry experienced similar price drops in 2008 and 2015, he said.

The state makes budget forecasts based in part on the price of oil and how much revenue it anticipates collecting via oil taxes, which are based on production amounts.

"It is never a good time for such a significant price drop, but the timing of this drop does allow the state to plan ahead for the next legislative session and will allow lawmakers to adjust priorities in preparation for the next biennium," Helms said.

